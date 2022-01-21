Chloe Bailey finds being compared to her sister, Halle, "shallow" and "disturbing".

The 23-year-old singer found it "so empowering" finding fame alongside her sibling in duo Chloe x Halle but can't understand why people have been so willing to try and pit them against each other.

She told In the Know magazine: "It’s been so empowering having my sister next to me. There were no downsides on our side.

"But I will tell you what annoys me a lot. I hate when people online constantly try to compare my sister and I. It is the most shallow, most disturbing thing.

"It was very off-putting to know how people would try to put two young Black sisters who love their craft so much and love each other so much, how they try to pit them against each other just because they’re different in some ways."

The 'Have Mercy' singer previously admitted she was "more than proud" of Halle, 21, for landing the lead role in Disney's upcoming live-action 'Little Mermaid'.

She said: "She is overseas killing it and I'm just so proud of her. She's doing her thing over there and I'm doing my thing over here and I can't wait to come back together.

"I am more than proud. She is so beautiful every time we FaceTime, I get chills. She will always be my little mermaid."

Despite their respective solo successes in recent months, Chloe insisted in September that she and her sister will "absolutely" continue making music together too.

Speaking after their performance at Global Citizen Live, she said: "Even tonight it was so fun being on that stage together. Our third album's gonna be really special. I can't wait, because we're both finding ourselves on our own and also together, so it's gonna be really nice."