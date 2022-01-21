Martha Stewart ended her relationship with Sir Anthony Hopkins because she "couldn't stop thinking about him" as Hannibal Lecter.

The 80-year-old lifestyle guru admitted she dated the veteran actor in the 1990s but ended their romance because she struggled to separate him from his serial killer character in classic movie 'Silence of the Lambs.

In a game of 'Where's the lie?' on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Martha confirmed as true a statement which read: "I dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because I couldn't stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter".

She elaborated: "I have a big scary house in Maine that's way by itself on 100 acres in the forest and I couldn't even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there. All I can think of was him eating... you know..."

Martha also revealed she'd been struck by lightning three times in her life, with at least two of the incidents happening at home.

She recalled: "Once, it came out of my water faucet. I was leaning against an iron sink. I saw the lightning go down the pipe out in my garden and then it came back up through the water and hit my right in my stomach — threw me on the floor! My [ex-husband Andrew] found me, I was alive but not very comfortable."

"[The second time] A lightning bolt came through my skylight in my house... "I just attract electricity. I'm so powerful."

Martha didn't explain what had happened the third time, but confirmed being struck felt "horrible".

However, she jokingly also said: "I think it actually is good for you. If it doesn't kill you, I think it's good for you!"

In the segment, one false statement was that Martha has a tattoo of her dog inked on her foot as she admitted she "wouldn't think" of having body art.

She said: "I have no tattoos. I wouldn't think of having a tattoo."

Ellen replied: "I wouldn't either, but I just thought, you're tough."

But Martha explained: "It's not about being tough, it's about growing old with tattoos that get stretched out and ugly."