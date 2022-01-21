Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly discussed getting engaged "for a while".

The 'My Bloody Valentine' rocker popped the question to the 35-year-old actress last week in Puerto Rico, and it didn't come as much of a surprise to their pals as the pair had often spoken about the next stage in their relationship.

An insider said: "They had been talking about it for a while.

"For those two, it was very much a love at first sight situation."

Megan and 31-year-old Kelly - who hooked up in 2020 - are said to always be with each other, because they like to support one another at their personal and professional events.

The source added to PEOPLE: "They spend every waking second together. They are always together for each other's professional and personal events.

"She always likes to be by his side. All of his friends and colleagues know that if they're going somewhere, nine out of 10 times, Megan will be there."

This comes after Kelly claimed this week the engagement ring he had designed for Megan - which features their birthstones emerald and diamond - "hurts" if it's taken off.

The star - whose real name is Colson Baker - said of the custom design: “It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine.

“And the diamond was directly from [designer] Stephen [Webster].

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart, and you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…”

He then insisted: "Love is pain."

Megan previously revealed the couple drank each other's blood after they got engaged.