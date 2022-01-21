Luke Combs to be a dad for first time

Luke Combs is to be a dad for the first time.

The 31-year-old country singer took to Instagram to reveal he "couldn't be more excited" that he and his wife Nicole Combs are expecting their first child together.

He wrote: "Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolejcombs"

Nicole confirmed the couple are expecting a son, and he is due this spring.

She wrote on her page: "this may be the best year yet

baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited & thankful (sic)"

Nicole appears to be enjoying a happier start to 2022 than she did in 2021, when she was struck down with coronavirus, during which she faced "brutal" symptoms.

She said at the time: "I wish I was like those people that just lost their smell or taste or just didn't even know they had. But no, I've had all the symptoms, except for a fever. It's beat me up.

"It's brutal. But I am on the up and coming and I am feeling great these last two or three days and hopefully, I test negative soon."

Luke and Nicole married in August 2020 at their Florida home.

He wrote on social media afterwards: "Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here's to forever."

Earlier this month, Luke revealed he was putting the "finishing touches" to his third album, after completing his 'What You See Is What You Get' tour last month.

He said: "This tour finally closes the long strange chapter of my last album. I’m taking a few weeks off and then we’re putting the finishing touches on LC3. (sic)"

