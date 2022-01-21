Artem Chigvintsev is taking a break from the 'Dancing with the Stars' tour due to "unexpected health issues".

The 39-year-old professional dancer took to Instagram on Thursday (20.01.22) to announce he has been forced to "step away" from 'The DWTS: Live! Tour' "for a while" as he recovers from undisclosed health issues.

Artem wrote: “Hi DWTS family – My time on tour so far has been wonderful – unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues.

“My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding. See you soon.”

The choregrapher had been performing with his celebrity dance partner, 'The Bachelorette' alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, with whom he won the 2020 series.

The tour kicked off on January 7 and is set to conclude on March 27.

A representative for the show told People: “The DWTS: Live! Tour is continuing as planned with our cast of amazing pros — we wish Artem a speedy recovery and look forward to having him back in the show in the very near future."

Meanwhile, the star's fiancee, Nikki Bella – with whom he has 17-month-old son Matteo – recently revealed the pair went through a “rocky” period while they were balancing a long-distance relationship when Artem was filming ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

The former WWE star, 38, explained on an episode of ‘The Bellas’: "What's crazy is this is the longest we haven't seen each other. We went six or seven weeks [apart] because I got [a judging gig on] ‘AGT: Extreme’ … Artem and I both discussed, [our son] Teo goes everywhere with mama. That's where he's comfortable, that's where he does best. And, you know, it's been hard on [Artem], and it's been hard on me too not to have my man in my bed for over six, seven weeks.

"It's been really hard on us, but we've had some sexy FaceTimes. And we're actually in a good spot. We were doing a little rocky for a bit.”