Prince William joked "no more" as his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge held a baby girl during a recent visit to Burnley.

The Duke and Duchess were introduced to parents Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their daughter Anastasia when they attended the Church on the Street charity in Lancashire, England on Thursday (20.01.22), which helps those in need in the local area.

And the 39-year-old royal jokingly said not to give Catherine "any more ideas" about expanding their own brood, while his 40-year-old wife had a cuddle with baby Anastasia.

In a clip from the visit shared to Twitter, Catherine can be seen cradling the tot as William quipped: "Don't give my wife any more ideas! No more."

He then joked: "Don't take her with you."

William and Catherine are parents to Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis.

Meanwhile, William recently revealed his children are obsessed with Shakira.

The future king - who is second in line to the British throne - revealed that his young daughter copies the 'Hips Don't Lie' singer's hip-busting moves and tries to get her younger brother involved.

He spilled: “One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira’s 'Waka Waka'.

“There’s a lot of hip movements going on, a lot of dressing up.

“Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff.

“She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same. It’s a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and singing.”

What's more, William and Catherine's oldest boy get into fights with his sister over what music they play at their family home, Amner Hall, in Norfolk.

He said: “I have to prioritise so George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamour for the music.”