Aimee Lou Wood feared she might be too "nervous" to act alongside Bill Nighy in 'Living'.

The 'Sex Education' actress has been a huge fan of the 'Love Actually' star's movies for a long time, and after meeting him for the first time she wondered whether she would be able to act opposite him because she was so in awe.

She said: "I’m obsessed with Bill. I’ve been a big fan of his work.

"The first time I met him, I had a moment where he was talking and I thought, 'How am I going to act with him? I’m just going to be so nervous.' "

Wood went on to develop a "pure connection" with the 72-year-old actor, and she feels fortunate to have learnt from him.

She said: "But he is the loveliest man. We had some dinners and loads of chats and lunches together on set. It’s important the actors playing those parts have an easy connection, and we had the same kind of pure connection. It made those scenes really fizzy.

"We had these long takes and he has this really important monologue, and it felt so real. It was easy to be in the moment. I felt so lucky to learn from him."

The 26-year-old star noted that Nighy connected with "every single person" on the set of movie 'Living', which has been adapted from the 1952 Japanese film 'Ikiru'.

She added to Variety: "He always knows absolutely everyone’s names on set. He connects with every single person. His generosity is lovely and that comes through as an actor. He really listens, and he’s right there with you in the scenes."

In the film - which also features Tom Burke and Alex Sharp - Nighy stars as terminally ill bureaucrat Mr Williams.

Wood features as his employee Margaret, who inspires him to make a difference in his final days.