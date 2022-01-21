Meat Loaf has died.

The legendary singer-and-actor sadly passed away at the age of 74 with his wife Deborah by his side.

A statement on his official Facebook page read: "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

"His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including “Fight Club”, “Focus”, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Wayne’s World.”“Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

"We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking! (sic)"

Born Michael Lee Aday, the iconic star is best known for the Grammy-winning 'Bat Out Of Hell' trilogy, one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Meat created magic with the late Jim Steinman - who died in April 2021 - who wrote and produced 'Bat Out Of Hell'.

Steinman also worked on the book, music and lyrics for the 'Bat Out of Hell: The Musical'.

Their 1993 album 'Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell' featured the mega-hit 'I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)', which spent five weeks at No1 in the US.

Meat's career began in the 1960s, when he founded the band Meat Loaf Soul.

As well as a dazzling music career, the larger-than-life entertainer was famous for his role as Eddie in 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'.

Meat has struggled with ill health in recent years and was previously left unable to stand up for longer than five minutes due to a nerve issue in his back - meaning he was forced to spend most of the time sat down.

He explained at the time: "I don't do drugs. I don't drink. I have a pinched nerve in my back and it feels like when I stand up to walk, that Norman Bates from Psycho is stabbing me in the back. And it hurts like hell."

When asked if he is on medication, he replied: "No, if you get on medication then you can't speak. And my assistant said 'don't talk about this'. But I went to a doctor the other night and he told me my tongue was swollen. And I have no idea why. It's causing me to talk slower than normal.

"Because when I saw myself on TV I freaked out. I looked like I was drunk.

"I'm OK, it's just a pinched nerve. I can't stand up for longer than five minutes."

He also collapsed during performances in 2003, 2011 and 2016.

A cause of death is not known at this time.