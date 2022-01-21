Dakota Johnson hates it when her parents post childhood photos of her.

‘The Lost Daughter’ star - who parents are actors Melanie Griffith, 64, and Don Johnson, 72 - doesn’t like it when her mom and dad share throwback snaps but because she's not on social media, she doesn’t realise until it's too late.

Appearing on 'The Late Late Show', she told host James Corden: "I don't like it, but I also don't go on social media, so I don't find out about it until it's really baked into the Internet, and somebody will send it to me like, ‘Oh, you were so ugly -- or you were so cute, when you had braces and a slicked back ponytail."

The ‘50 Shades of Grey’ star admitted despite her protests, she's had no luck convincing her mother to stop.

She added: "I become like a 12-year-old and I'm like, 'Mom, you can't do that. We've had this conversation so many times!' She doesn't care."

And while the 32-year-old star admitted her mum is "amazing", she also noting the online world isn't the only place she embarrasses her, as she recalled a moment they ran into 90s teen heartthrob Jonathan Taylor Thomas at the airport.

Dakota said: "My mom is the most amazing person, but she embarrasses me in front of a lot of people, “Saw him in the airport and I was like, 'Oh my god, Mom' - I think I was eight - 'Oh my god, Mom, it's him, it's really him.'

"I was like, 'We're gonna be married. We're gonna be together forever...We're the same. We love each other.'"

Her mum called him over, and the ‘How to Be Single’ star tried to escape by hiding behind a potted plant.

Admitting the plant didn't provide much cover, she added: "I was across the airport behind a plant... It was obvious, I was very visible. "I couldn't hide behind the plant...it wasn't like a tree."