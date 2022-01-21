Liam Gallagher is among the performers confirmed to perform at the 2022 BRIT Awards with Mastercard.

The annual music awards ceremony returns to London's The O2 arena on February 8, and the former Oasis frontman, 'Say So' hitmaker and 'Bad Habits' singer are among the big names set to take to the stage.

Attendees are no doubt in for a raucous night with Liam on the bill.

The 49-year-old rocker is set to give the debut performance of his new single, 'Everything's Electric', from his upcoming third solo album, 'C'mon You Know'.

He tweeted: "Im gonna be preforming my new single Everything’s Electric at the Brit awards this year and I’d appreciate it if you stopped what you were doing and tuned in cheers LG x. (sic)"

Liam - who performed Oasis hit 'Live Forever' at the 2018 ceremony as a tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack in 2017 - has a long history with the BRITs.

He once famously slammed his microphone down while collecting an award, leading presenter, comedian Peter Kay, to remark: "What a k***head."

His rival Robbie Williams famously challenged him to a fight at the 2000 BRITs - though the 'Wonderwall' singer wasn't in attendance - and Liam and his then-bandmate and brother Noel famously mocked their Britpop rivals Blur by performing a rendition of their hit 'Parklife' at the 1996 ceremony.

Grime megastar Dave, rap sensation Little Simz, and this year's Rising Star award winner, Holly Humberstone, have also been confirmed to perform.

Although Plan B restrictions in England are set to be lifted next week, including no longer requiring COVID-19 passes at large scale events and mandatory mask-wearing, organisers of the BRITs have announced that: "Nominees and all guests will be asked to show a negative LFT test on arrival to the venue."

While social distancing measures won't be in place, those in the audience will be required to wear their masks when not eating or drinking, or in their seats.

What's more, for the first time in the event's history, fans will be able to nab tickets on the arena floor, where the nominees are seated.

And they are also offering Blue Light Tickets for the emergency services, who can enter a ballot to come to the show, after NHS frontline workers attended in 2021.

Adele leads the nominations this year, with nods for Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and the Best pop/R&B categories after releasing her acclaimed album '30'.

The upcoming ceremony will also feature a new selection of gender-neutral categories, after the organisers decided to scrap the best male and female categories and create a broader group of nominees.

The BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard will be exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub and hosted by Mo Gilligan.

YouTube Shorts is the Official Digital Music Partner and YouTube will host a live-stream and behind-the-scenes action.

Tickets for the public are on sale now via AXS.com