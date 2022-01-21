A sequel to 'A Christmas Story' is in the works.

Legendary and Warner Bros. have reportedly closed a deal for original star Peter Billingsley to appear in 'A Christmas Story Christmas', which will premiere on the streaming service HBO Max.

Sources add that Julie Hagerty has been tapped to play Billingsley's mother in the new project.

Clay Katis will direct the movie from a script by Nick Schenk, while Peter is producing alongside Vince Vaughn for their Wild West Picture Show banner. Production is set to start at the end of February in Bulgaria.

The festive flick will follow an adult Ralphie Parker (Billingsley) in the 1970s, as he returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his children a magical Christmas like the ones he had growing up.

With the same attention to real-life tone of the first movie, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, comes to terms with the passing of his Old Man and sews the seeds for the beloved holiday classic.

Since starring in the original movie as a child, Peter has gone to have success behind the camera with films including 'Couples Retreat' – which starred Vaughn.

Billingsley also produced the Broadway show 'A Christmas Story The Musical' and has produced multiple films with Vince – including 'The Break-Up', 'Four Christmases' and 'F Is For Family'.

Peter previously credited the late director of the Christmas movie, Bob Clark, for helping him make the transition to behind the camera.

Speaking in 2018, the 50-year-old star said: "He was absolutely encouraging and supportive. I would visit him on sets. We would talk and play golf together."