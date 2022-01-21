Nicole Kidman's daughter doesn't want to cast her in her films.

The 'Being the Ricardos' actress - who has two adult children with ex-husband Tom Cruise and Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, with spouse Keith Urban - revealed her teenage child has been making her own amateur movies since she was eight years old, but despite her own glittering career, the Oscar-winning star admitted the youngster doesn't want to involve her in her projects.

Nicole told the Daily Mail newspaper columnist Baz Bamigboye: "[Sunday is] chomping at the bit to go to film school . . . but at 13 and a half, she's too young.

"I'm like: 'Do you want me?!' And she says: 'No!'She may change her mind [but I doubt it].

'The great thing about her age group is that they can make films on their iPads and iPhones. They learn to edit, lay in sound."

Nicole's 'Portrait Of A Lady' director, Jane Campion, has been a mentor to Sunday and advised the teenager to explore art school first as a way to understand visual framing better.

Nicole added: "As Keith says, 'You've got to learn rhythm guitar before you learn electric.' "

The Australian actress admitted she is surprised at how teenagers have been drawn to 'Being the Riccardos', in which she plays late comedy legend Lucille Ball.

She said: "I thought women in their 20s might be enthralled, but I didn't think younger girls would be."

Nicole believes the renewed interest in Lucille is due to the fact "she's such a cool woman, and a cool woman is timeless", and praised the 'I Love Lucy' star for having a "talent to withstand so many failures, and to turn lemons into lemonade, to quote Beyoncé!"

Meanwhile, the 'Big Little Lies' actress teased she is considering a return to the stage, possibly in 2023, in a new version of a Greek tragedy, though she declined to give specific details.

She simply said: "It's in my future."