Noel Gallagher has claimed Harvey Weinstein spent hours leering at his wife in a restaurant.

The 54-year-old rocker was dining with his spouse Sara MacDonald at L'Avenue in Paris, France, a few years ago, while the movie mogul - who is currently serving 23 years in jail for sex crimes - was seated nearby with a group of men, and the former Oasis guitarist recalled how the producer couldn't take his eyes off their table.

He said: "We happened to go for lunch. Harvey Weinstein happened to be sat at quite a big table with loads of similar looking men.

"He stared at her throughout this meal."

But Noel admitted on his friend Matt Morgan's podcast that he simply thought the producer might be keen to cast Sara in a movie as it was before he was accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, and only later thought the incident could have been sinister.

The 'Holy Mountain' hitmaker recently had a dream he was in a bar with Weinstein and late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He recalled thinking: "Oh no, I've got to wake up, this is too weird."

Noel previously insisted he didn't think women in the music industry were subjected to sexual misconduct in the way actresses have been.

Asked about the possibility in the wake of the Weinstein scandal, he said: "I haven't heard of anything (in the music industry). I guess in the film industry, a lot of the time the females need the male bosses to get them further up the ladder, you know what I mean? Whereas in the music industry, if a girl writes a great song, it's still a great song. It seems to me to be a bit more ... equal, in the music industry?

"From where I'm looking at it, I know Rita Ora very well, let's just take her for one. She's amazing, and I've been at festivals with her when we're around record company executives and she's treated - and I would imagine people like her are treated - with the same reverence as their male counterparts. Whereas in Hollywood, that would not seem to be the case.

"You know you can't afford to be a misogynist in the music business.

"I mean, I write songs about the glory of women all the time, you know what I mean? I've gotten my career out of that. I love being around women, and not to objectify them, they're funnier than most men half the time ... I've never understood misogyny."