Robin Roberts has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 61-year-old broadcaster confirmed she has been missing from 'Good Morning America' this week after contracting teh virus, but reassured fans she is "doing well" and has only experienced mild symptoms.

She tweeted on Thursday (20.01.22) evening: "Appreciate the concern about my absence this week on @GMA. Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid," Roberts shared to Twitter Thursday evening.

"Grateful my symptoms have been mild and that I’m doing well. Looking forward to returning as soon as I can."

Robin is the latest morning TV news anchor to contract the virus, as earlier this month, 'Today' stars Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb both missed episodes of their show after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Hoda's co-host, Craig Melvin, told viewers last Thursday (06.01.22): "We should mention here before we get to the news, the reason Hoda is off, like many others, she tested positive for COVID.

"But Hoda tells us she is doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon."

The 57-year-old star later thanked fans for their messages of support.

She tweeted: "Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo.”

Savannah revealed her own diagnosis just a few days later, and said she had experienced "little sniffles, not much more than that."

Meanwhile, the virus has also swept through late night talk show hosts, as Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and James Corden have all tested positive in 2022.

Seth previously wrote on Twitter: "The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)

"Tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio."