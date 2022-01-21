'Dying Light 2 Stay Human' for the Nintendo Switch has been delayed.

The sequel to the hit 2015 game is set for release on February 4, but the cloud streaming version for the hybrid console won't be ready on time.

Developers Techland explained that they need some more time working on the game, and while they didn't give a new release date, they promised to have it with Switch gamers within the next six months.

In a statement, Techland insisted the decision was made "in order to provide fans with the gaming experience at the level they deserve and that Techland wants to provide."

The sequel is 20 hours long, despite creators claiming that it would take 500 hours to complete.

The game follows an undercover agent named Kyle Crane who is sent to infiltrate a quarantine zone in a Middle-eastern city called Harran, and Techland previously claimed it would take players "500 hours" to finish, before making the clarification.

The gaming giants posted an infographic which stated that 20 hours would be needed to "complete the main story", whereas 500 hours of gameplay would be necessary if fans wanted to "max out the game."

Techland wrote on Twitter alongside the post: "We wanted to clarify our recent communication about the amount of hours required to complete the game. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is designed for players with different gameplay styles and preferences to explore the world how they see fit. Don’t forget to join us on Thursday for the final episode of Dying 2 Know!

See you in The City and #StayHuman."

'Dying Light 2' is not being released as a physical download.