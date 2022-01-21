Phil Spencer has confirmed Microsoft intends to keep 'Call of Duty' on PlayStation.

Following the news of Microsoft’s £50 million acquisition of publishing giant, Activision Blizzard, the Xbox boss has reassured gamers that the hugely popular first-person shooter video game was part of their "existing agreements" and won't end up as an Xbox exclusive.

Sharing his talks with Sony - the developers of the PS consoles - Spencer tweeted: "Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship. (sic)"

It comes after the CEO of Microsoft Gaming recently shared his hope to work on some of the classic gaming franchises from Activision Blizzard, including the likes of 'Crash Bandicoot', 'Spyro the Dragon' and 'Tony Hawk'.

He said: “We’re hoping that we’ll be able to work with them when the deal closes to make sure we have resources to work on franchises that I love from my childhood, and that the teams really want to get.

“I’m looking forward to these conversations. I really think it’s about adding resources and increasing capability.”