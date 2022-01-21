Spotify is continuing to dominate the global streaming market, with over half a billion monthly users.

The streaming giant - which was first launched in 2006 - and first took the lead from Apple Music as the most-listened to streaming service in 2019, according to a report by MiDia research.

MiDiA reports: "Spotify remains the DSP with the highest market share (31%), but this was down from 33% in Q2 2020 and 34% in Q2 2019. With Apple Music being a distant second with 15% market share, and Spotify adding more subscribers in the 12 months leading up to Q2 2021 than any other single DSP, there is no risk of Spotify losing its leading position anytime soon – but the erosion of its share is steady and persistent. "

Over the last couple of years year, Spotify has given a platform to names such as former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle in the form of a podcast which was thought to have gained 40 million listeners a month and Prince Harry and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex signed a development deal with the streaming giant in 2021 reportedly worth $25m. .

However, the the outlet also reported that while Spotify came out on top, it was beaten in terms of "growth" by Amazon Music, which had a surge of 25% in numbers, compared to Spotify's 20%, with the retailer outperforming Spotify for the second year in a row.

Meanwhile, Google’s YouTube Music - a premium offshoot of their video sharing platform - grew by more than 50% over the year leading up to Q2 2021, making it the only Western streamer to have increased its overall share of the global market.