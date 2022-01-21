Pauly Shore has said his "goodbyes" to Louie Anderson.

It was revealed earlier this week the 'Coming to America' actor had been hospitalised after being diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and now his close friend has urged fans to "keep [Louie] in [their] prayers" as things are not looking good for him.

The 'Son in Law' star tweeted: “Attention comedians and @TheComedyStore alumni’s I say this with a heavy heart just left the hospital in Las Vegas where Louie Anderson his sisters and close friend were kind enough to let me say my goodbyes he’s still with us but keep him in your prayers."

Fellow comic Kathy Griffin was among those to send a kind message to Pauly.

She wrote: “Pauly. So sorry. Thinkin about nights with Louis and Judy Toll. Cant laugh harder than that.(sic)"

Louie's publicist revealed earlier this week the 68-year-old star was "resting comfortably" in hospital.

He said in a statement: “Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for DLBCL Diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer. He is resting comfortably.”

No word was given about exactly when the ‘Life with Louie’ creator was given the news about his cancer.

In June 2021, the ‘Baskets’ star presented a virtual comedy special from his home in Las Vegas, which he had written while “cooped up” thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Louie said: “I’ve been working on this material from being cooped a whole year. You realise a lot of things, how we’ve lived the last year with Uber Eats and DoorDash. Do I buy Bitcoin or Dogecoin? What do I do with my life now? Who are my friends?”

The two-time Emmy Award winner felt he “got a lot of funny stuff” after the lifting of the lockdown to add to his act.

He said: “Who called you? Who checked on you? When you called them, who was trying to do something good with their life? Who were the people who didn’t call you at all and you’re like, ‘I thought we were friends?’ … I got a lot of funny stuff the first time I went out after the pandemic.”