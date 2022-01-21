Emily Ratajkowski has "so many" plans for her career.

The 30-year-old model-and-actress isn't afraid of doing "badly" when she tries something new because it always gives her confidence a boost and she's learned not to dwell on any mistakes she's made.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar UK for their 'How I Got Here' series, she said: “I see myself making a lot more things, whether that be writing another book or working in film. There are so many mediums I'm interested in.”

Speaking of her self-doubt when writing her memoir 'My Body', she added: “I always felt very sure of the fact that I was never going to be as good as I wanted to be and I think getting past that and just doing it and even doing something poorly and badly can be hugely important. The way to battle self-doubt is to keep working. It's OK to have that feeling you just have to move past it.”

The ‘Gone Girl' star thinks her collection of essays has “impacted” her more than any other professional feat.

She said: “I've had a lot of jobs that have impacted my life, but I think writing the book has impacted my life the most. If somebody had told me three years ago that I would have written a book and published it, I wouldn't have believed them. The biggest lesson for me has been if that if you want to do something and you set your mind to it and you are really diligent, you can make it happen.”

However, Emily - who has ten-month-old son Sylvester with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard - has found “transitioning” between different careers and being taken seriously the biggest professional "obstacles".

She said: “I think the biggest obstacle of my career has been transitioning and doing things that people didn't really expect. But I think you just have to forge ahead and do what you're going to do and be who you are.”

Meanwhile, Emily urged people hoping to forge a career in modelling not to rely too much on others and to trust their own instincts.

She said: “For a young girl going into modelling today, I would tell her that the agencies, as much as they seem like they're protecting you, they're not. You have to learn to have your own limits and boundaries and to take care of yourself. I think the industry really needs to change, but that's one way that a young woman could protect herself.”

Read the full interview with Emily at https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/culture/culture-news/a38448754/emily-ratajkowski-video-interview/ or visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNsQHXUMz1Y