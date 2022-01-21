Louie Anderson has died aged 68.

The award-winning star passed away at a hospital in Las Vegas on Friday (21.01.22), after experiencing complications from cancer.

The comedian was hospitalised earlier this week, when Glenn Schwartz, his representative, confirmed that he was being treated for Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

He said in a statement at the time: "Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for DLBCL Diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer. He is resting comfortably."

The actor won an Emmy in 2016 for his role as Christine Baskets in the FX TV series 'Baskets'.

In the show, Anderson played the mother to twins played by Zach Galifianakis, and he actually received three consecutive Emmy nods for his role in the series.

He also hosted a revival of the game show 'Family Feud', between 1999 and 2002, and starred in a string of comedy specials.

Elsewhere, Anderson voiced an animated version of himself in 'Life With Louie'. The comedian created the series in the mid-90s and won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his part on the show.

Anderson also made a number of guest appearances on various TV programmes, including 'Scrubs' and 'Touched by an Angel'.

In 1988, he appeared alongside Eddie Murphy in the hit comedy film 'Coming to America'.

Last year, Anderson revealed that he'd lost 40 pounds in weight amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about his weight-loss, he said: "I'm on the intermittent fast. One minute I'm eating, the next minute I'm not. Then I'm eating again. I figure, that way, I'm only eating for 30 minutes out of 60, which is half. I'm trying to get down to 40/20 so I'm not eating for 40 and eating for 20."

Anderson is survived by his two sisters, Lisa and Shanna Anderson.