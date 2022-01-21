Kanye West has demanded final approval of his upcoming Netflix documentary.

The 44-year-old rap star has taken to Instagram to call for "final edit and approval" of the documentary, 'Jeen-Yuhs', which is due to premiere at the virtual Sundance Film Festival on Sunday (23.01.22).

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "I'm going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. (sic)"

The 'Stronger' hitmaker explained that he wants to control his "own image".

He wrote online: "Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance."

Clarence 'Coodie' Simmons, who directed the film with Chike Ozah, has already responded to Kanye's demands.

He told the New York Post newspaper: "We're still trying to work things out with Kanye and his team."

Meanwhile, Kanye recently claimed that he's been stopped from picking up and dropping off his kids at Kim Kardashian West's home.

The rapper - who North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with the brunette beauty - said that Kim's security stopped him from entering her property as he went to meet his children.

He shared: "When I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that's what was not going to happen.

"But I didn't want to argue about it. So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back. I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, 'I want you to come upstairs and see something.' And it's like, 'Oh, Daddy can't come see something. Daddy can't come inside.' But that hadn't been defined."