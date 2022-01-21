John Stamos thinks Bob Saget would be pleasantly surprised by the reaction to his death.

The comedian passed away on January 9, at the age of 65, and John - his former co-star on the TV sitcom 'Full House' - has now shared the emotional speech he gave at his funeral service last week.

In the speech - which has been published in the Los Angeles Times newspaper - John said: "The worldwide ocean of love for him has been unbelievable. Though it's been hard for me to look at the tributes, stories, magazine covers, millions of social media posts, I feel everyone out there is getting it right, saying the perfect thing, remembering Bob in these remarkable ways.

"I just wish he knew how much the world loved him when he was here. I spent many a night trying to convince him of how loved he really was (or maybe it was the other way around - him trying to convince me how loved he was). But that was just Bob bluster. There's no way he thought his death would have this kind of impact. This is the kind of coverage that speaks to someone who genuinely connected with people, and not just for a moment, but for generations."

John confessed to being "shattered" by the news of Bob's passing.

However, the actor is now coming to terms with the death of his good friend.

He said: "I've spent days refusing to let him go. But now I'm starting to realise I don't have to. I don't have to say goodbye because he's never leaving my heart. And I will continue to talk to him every day and let him know what he means to me.

"Bob, I will never, ever have another friend like you. You will always be my best friend. You are my new guardian angel - a guardian angel with the dirtiest mouth and a heart as big and benevolent as forever."