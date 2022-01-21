Bryan Cranston has hailed Louie Anderson as an "expert in the craft of comedy".

The actor passed away on Friday (21.01.22), at the age of 68, and Bryan has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to his former co-star.

Bryan - who appeared alongside the late actor in 'The Louie Show' in the mid-90s - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "I was saddened to hear the news today of Louie Anderson's passing. Twenty six years ago I played his best friend in a series and this morning I've been wistfully remembering that experience with him. Louie was known for being big, but that wasn't just in his presence. He was also big-hearted. An expert in the craft of comedy, and a very kind man. Although The Louie Show only lasted six episodes…later on he was able to showcase his big talent on Baskets. I was delighted to see him really shine. Bravo, Louie. Rest now big fella. (sic)"

Henry Winkler also took to social media to pay tribute to the late comedian.

He wrote on Twitter: "Louie Anderson : Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above .. we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment , spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold .. Good Bye (sic)"

Elsewhere, Howie Mandel hailed Louie as a "beautiful funny friend".

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "What is going on ? We just lost another beautiful funny friend . Omg there’s got to be more funny up there than down here. Norm Bob and now @LouieAnderson . No words but love and shock. (sic)"

The award-winning star passed away at a hospital in Las Vegas after experiencing complications from cancer.

The comedian was hospitalised earlier this week, when Glenn Schwartz, his representative, confirmed that he was being treated for Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.