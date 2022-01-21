Zoe Kravitz found shooting 'The Batman' amid the COVID-19 pandemic to be "a little bit sad".

The cast and crew were all forced to follow strict rules while filming the much-anticipated movie, and Zoe admits it was a "very impersonal" experience.

The 33-year-old actress - who stars alongside Robert Pattinson in the Matt Reeves-directed film - explained: "We all had to adjust to what that felt like - to be on set and to have to wear masks, to not see the crew’s faces, and not be able to just sit and chat with the crew and stuff.

"It became very impersonal in a way. So that was a little bit sad, because I love getting to know the crews I work with, and hanging out with them."

Zoe was thrilled to be cast as Catwoman in the new movie. But she admits that some of the COVID-related restrictions made the experience less enjoyable than she hoped.

She told MovieMaker: "I think we were all just happy to be there. But everyone was working really, really hard, and going home, and not able to go anywhere to let off steam or even go to a dinner, especially.

"We were all supposed to be bubbling and stuff. I was very thankful to be there at all. But it was definitely bizarre."

Robert, 35 - who plays Batman - has likened the shoot to a "military operation".

He said: "We had earpieces in to have direction a lot of the time to kind of limit the amount of interactions.

"The most odd thing is that a lot of scenes had no one behind the camera, because we were trying - if it was already a setup, they’d just be remotely controlling it. Odd. Especially when you’re on a big set - just no one around at all. That took a lot of getting used to."