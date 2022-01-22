Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have put their New York City property on the market for $18 million.

The 36-year-old model and the Grammy-winning musician have decided to put their property in Manhattan up for sale as they plan to spend more of their time on the West Coast.

John, 43 - who has Luna, five, and Miles, three, with Chrissy - told the Wall Street Journal newspaper: "We've realised that because of work and everything, we're really mostly going to be in Los Angeles. So, we're going to focus our home-building energy and renovation energy on what we're doing in LA."

The loved-up couple - who tied the knot in 2013 - bought one unit for $9.02 million in 2018 and the other for $7.7 million in 2020.

They had initially planned to combine the units into a duplex penthouse but they never finished the renovation work.

John explained: "We love being there. But we're just not there enough to justify putting in the time and energy to combine apartments."

Meanwhile, Chrissy previously revealed that she's determined to set a good example for her kids.

The model confessed to cyberbullying in 2021, but after quitting alcohol and reflecting on her past behaviour, Chrissy is desperate to set a positive example for her young children.

She said: "[I appreciate] having this period of time to digest it all and to look back and to realise that honestly, there's always so much time to grow and to learn and to become more empathetic."

Chrissy is keen to instil good values in her kids.

She shared: "I look at my kids and I look at what I want their values to be and how I want them to treat people, and to see that in myself that I wasn't doing that."