Dakota Johnson hopes to "make a difference" in the movie industry.

The 32-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith - is determined to make a meaningful impact in Hollywood after "growing up on-set and experiencing so many conversations around this job and this industry and the people in it".

Speaking about her long-term ambitions, Dakota - who has formed her own production company called TeaTime Pictures - told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: "I want to make it better. I want to have a better experience.

"I want to give more opportunities to amazing people to make things. I want to make more."

Dakota already has lots of "ideas" and "dreams" that she wants to see come to fruition one day.

However, she realises that not all of her ideas will be embraced by the industry.

She shared: "I have such big dreams, it's out of control. And I have so many ideas, and I just need to get them out. Even if they're horrible and [producing partner Ro Donnelly]'s like, 'No, not that one.'"

Meanwhile, Dakota recently admitted that she hates it when her parents post childhood photos of her online.

The actress explained that because she's not on social media, she often doesn’t realise until it's too late.

Appearing on 'The Late Late Show', the 'Fifty Shades' star told host James Corden: "I don't like it, but I also don't go on social media, so I don't find out about it until it's really baked into the internet, and somebody will send it to me like, ‘Oh, you were so ugly - or you were so cute, when you had braces and a slicked back ponytail.'"