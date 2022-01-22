Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have split up.

The pair - who have 13-month old son Rhodes together - recently called time on their almost three-year romance after a difficult few months in their relationship.

A source told PEOPLE: "It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard."

Emma, 30, and Garrett, 37, first started dating in March 2019 and welcomed Rhodes in December 2020.

And pals previously praised Garrett for "stepping it up" after Emma gave birth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One insider explained: "Having a newborn in the pandemic has been a lot harder than either of them expected, but they're really, really trying their best to figure things out. Garrett totally stepped it up after Emma was still recovering after giving birth. He made sure that their house was stocked with things that Emma liked and needed so she felt comfortable. She's just starting to get back into a more 'normal' routine."

And, Emma revealed that becoming a mother had changed her.

She said: "That was definitely the most eye-opening, having a child. Where before, I'm operating in the world on my own and I'm just kind of thinking about what's right for me. And when you have a kid, it's like, wait, how old is he going to be in the year 2050? What's the world going to look like? For me, I definitely wanted to educate myself more on what I should be doing."

Emma was previously engaged to Evan Peters, her on/off partner from 2012 to 2019, while Garrett was briefly engaged to Kirsten Dunst, who he was in a relationship with from 2012 to 2016.