Lupita Nyong'o thinks it's "too soon to tell" whether Hollywood has changed for women since the #MeToo movement.

The campaign began after disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual assault and rape in 2017, but the 38-year-old star has admitted Hollywood is still "very much in that moment", so it's hard to sum up how things are different.

When asked if she thinks Hollywood has changed for women since the #MeToo movement, she replied: "Honestly, I think it's too soon to tell.

"I think the change we're looking for is not just about a change in a trend. I think it's a change in the normalcy of an industry.

"We' can't assess that sort of normalcy just yet because #MeToo as a movement, if you will, is really just in our rear view and we're still very much in that moment as well.

"So I think only time will tell."

Lupita has recently been filming 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' - the second film in the franchise - but admitted the cast, which includes Letitia Wright and Martin Freeman, are currently on a hiatus and still have to go back to shoot more.

She told OK! Magazine: "We haven't wrapped. We're in a hiatus.

"We had been shooting for a few months. What do you want to know? Because you know I can't tell you anything."

But the 'Us' actress did admit it has been tough not having the late Chadwick Boseman - who starred opposite Lupita in 'Black Panther', and died in August 2020 aged 43 - on the set of the sequel.

She added: "It has been hard. Yep."