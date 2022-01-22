Amazon are set to launch a physical fashion store.

The online tech giant will be launching the first branch of in-person shopping brand, Amazon Style, in Los Angeles this year, the company has announced.

In a blog post, Amazon wrote: "We’re excited to introduce Amazon Style, our first-ever physical fashion store where customers can find a selection of women’s and men’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. Amazon Style brings together the best of shopping on Amazon—great prices, selection, and convenience—with an all-new in-store shopping experience built to inspire."

The online store - which was launched in back in 1994 and has since gone on to offer a plethora of services such as video streaming, a music subscription service and in more recent years has added a grocery department - now hopes to "combines Amazon’s love of fashion with innovative technology and world-class operations to help customers find looks they’ll love" with Amazon Style.

When browsing in store, customers can even use their Amazon mobile app to arrange items of clothing to be delivered to a changing room for their convenience.

The blog post continued: "Customers can browse brands they know and love while also discovering new and emerging designers across hundreds of top brands throughout the store. Using the Amazon Shopping app, customers can send items to a fitting room, where they can use a touchscreen to browse more options, rate items, and request more sizes or styles that are delivered directly to their room within minutes."

The first - and so far only announced branch of Amazon Style - will launch in LA sometime in 2022 and Amazon has promised to a store which offers "hundreds of brands and thousands of styles under one roof."