Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are "very happy together".

The 37-year-old TV star and the 45-year-old musician started dating recently, after first meeting in 1999, and friends of the couple have revealed that they are smitten with each other.

A source told PEOPLE: "Kelly and Sid met when his band was touring with Ozzfest [the music festival founded by her parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne in 1999]. They have remained friends since. They are very happy together."

Meanwhile, last year it was revealed that Kelly and her cinematographer partner Erik Bragg - who had been dating for over one year - had called time on their relationship.

Kelly did not comment publicly on the news and Erik, 37, only said: "Kelly rules. That's it. That's all."

News of the split came as a surprise to fans as Kelly has previously gushed about their relationship.

Speaking to the 'Hollywood Raw With Dax Holt And Adam Glyn' podcast, she said: "I'm just really happy with what it is. Someone that I used to date and now we are hanging out again. I don't even know how to explain it. What it is, is perfect. I full-blown love him. That’s all I'm saying.

"For the first time in my life, I can tell you what happiness is because I've never had it before."

Kelly also revealed during an appearance on 'Red Table Talk', that her then-boyfriend encouraged her to get sober.

She said: "There’s so much irony in this last relapse for me because I made it all the way through the pandemic, I made it all the way through. I was at my boyfriend’s house, and I was s***-faced on his couch eating pizza, and he looked over at me and I felt the way he looked at me,’ and I was like, ‘Oh no, I never want him to look at me like that again. Ever.’ Like that didn’t make me feel good. What am I doing?

"I only want to be the best version of myself, for my family and my boyfriend and my friends and I was not. I was the furthest thing away from that. I’ve never had a boyfriend who’s supportive of me in that area before, and he is very communicative and incredible in that way. So it’s really nice - and my parents like him so that’s also a positive."