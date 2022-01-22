John Legend is launching his own skincare line.

The Grammy-winning musician has joined forces with A-Frame Brands to launch a new line aimed at people with darker complexions.

John, 42 - who has Luna, five, and Miles, three, with model Chrissy Teigen - told Fortune.com: "Of course, I'm in the public eye, and so there's a bit more of a premium placed on making sure we take care of ourselves and present ourselves well to the public.

"But everybody has skin, and everybody cares about their skin, and everybody cares about presenting themselves well in every situation, whether it's, you know, family, community, or wherever they are."

John thinks having healthy-looking skin is important to how people feel about themselves.

He said: "It’s such an important part of who they are, and how they present themselves to the world, and how they feel."

Meanwhile, John and Chrissy recently put their New York City property on the market for $18 million.

The loved-up couple - who tied the knot in 2013 - have decided to put their property in Manhattan up for sale as they plan to spend more of their time on the West Coast.

John explained: "We've realised that because of work and everything, we're really mostly going to be in Los Angeles. So, we're going to focus our home-building energy and renovation energy on what we're doing in LA."

The celebrity duo bought one unit for $9.02 million in 2018 and the other for $7.7 million in 2020.

They had initially planned to combine the units into a duplex penthouse but they never finished the renovation work.

John said: "We love being there. But we're just not there enough to justify putting in the time and energy to combine apartments."