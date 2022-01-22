Alice Cooper has hailed Meat Loaf as "one of the greatest voices in rock n roll".

The 73-year-old music star has paid a glowing tribute to the 'Bat Out of Hell' hitmaker, who passed away on Thursday (20.01.22) at the age of 74.

Alice wrote on Twitter: "Meat Loaf was one of the greatest voices in Rock N Roll, and he was certainly one of my closest friends in the business. He was really so much fun, truly fun to be around. He just felt like a best friend to everyone no matter how long it had been since you last saw him.

"I wanted to watch him show off his acting chops. He plays the ultimate roadie on this quest to be the best in the world. But that’s what he did in life too - he always wanted to be the best at what he was doing…

"And I think he succeeded. There was nobody, and I mean nobody like Meat Loaf. His shoes can never be filled. (sic)"

Meat Loaf's death was announced via a post on his Facebook page.

The statement read: "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

"His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including ‘Fight Club’, ‘Focus’, ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’, and ‘Wayne’s World.’ ‘Bat Out of Hell’ remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

"We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking! (sic)"