Goldie Hawn is happy to "stay in [her] lane".

The 76-year-old actress has made a concerted effort to avoid speaking about politics in the media, as Goldie thinks the public is tired of being lectured by celebrities.

She explained: "A lot of Hollywood has a lot of mission, right? And you know, you want to put your name onto something that you believe in, but it doesn’t make a difference. And that’s the reality, is that if you are someone in the industry and you want to go into politics or you want to talk about these things, you know ... I stay in my lane.

"And I think that the idea if, so maybe segueing into what I’m doing now, but the reality is, is that if we want to do anything, we want to do it for all people, not just for a group or whatever."

Goldie sees herself as an entertainer and someone who can provide a "service" to the public.

She said on 'The Megyn Kelly Show': "What makes polarity even more is creating teams on either side of the aisle. And I don’t think that’s what we do. I think we entertain. I think we bring awareness to people, just of their ability to laugh, to have joy, to experience it, to cry.

"We are emotional beings and create emotion in others. And it’s in this case, I think we’re in service."

Meanwhile, Goldie recently described her fame as a "happy accident".

She explained: "I didn’t want to be a movie star, first of all. I just felt people in LA, in the movie industry that they we all ... messed up. I didn’t want to be like that. I was a happy person."