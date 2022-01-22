Rupert Grint wishes he was one of the Gallagher brothers.

The 33-year-old actor loves the "attitude" and "confidence" of Noel and Liam Gallagher, and he wishes he also had the ability to "just not care".

Rupert - who shot to fame in the money-spinning 'Harry Potter' franchise - explained: "I wish I was a Gallagher. I actually wish I was a Gallagher more than I wish I was in a band. I love their attitude. I wish I had that confidence. That ability to just not care.

"I’ve never met them. I was supposed to the day they split up. I think I live close to one of them so I’ve probably seen the back of Liam Gallagher’s head or something."

Rupert went to his first-ever music gig alongside his 'Harry Potter' co-star Emma Watson, when he was just 11 years old.

The actor went to watch Shakira at Wembley Arena in London, and he even got the chance to meet the chart-topping pop star.

He told NME: "I went with Emma. I’d never been to a gig like that. I’d been to, like, banger racing previously. That’s the only time I think I’d seen any sort of mass gathering of people there just to watch one thing."

Rupert didn't know any of Shakira's songs at the time, but he enjoyed the experience and described meeting the blonde beauty as a "very memorable" moment.

Rupert - who played the part of Ron Weasley in the 'Harry Potter' films - said: "I didn’t really know any songs, but she was great. Very memorable. We met her afterwards. I was an 11-year-old boy, so there was a lot going on. That time of my life was very exciting."