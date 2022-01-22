Lily James wanted to revel in the "passion" of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's romance in 'Pam & Tommy'.

The 32-year-old actress plays the former 'Baywatch' star in the new drama series, and Lily has revealed how she approached shooting intimate scenes with Sebastian Stan, who plays the part of Tommy.

She shared: "You always have to approach those scenes with caution and make sure that you really trust the people involved.

"First point of call is the script. Do we feel it’s necessary? Do we feel that it’s progressing the story? Is it crucial to the character? Then you work with the director and how you’re going to block it and the intimacy coach. I felt very supported in all those aspects. It was very collaborative; we really spoke through each choice of what we wanted to show. It’s very choreographed, which is really important too."

Pamela, 54, married Tommy in February 1995, after only knowing him for a few days.

Lily was determined to capture the dramatic nature of their high-profile romance with her on-screen performance.

The former 'Downton Abbey' star told Variety: "Certainly, with ‘Pam & Tommy,’ and those crazy four days, we wanted to revel in that passion and explosion of their relationship. But we also didn’t want it to feel sensational or unnecessary."

Meanwhile, an insider previously claimed that Lily was "having a blast" playing Pamela in 'Pam & Tommy'.

The actress relished the dramatic transformation she underwent for her part in the show.

A source said last year: "Lily’s having a blast getting into character and playing dress up with the fake chest piece.

"The boobs really help her get into character and she loves walking around in them."