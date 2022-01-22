Katie Price has been arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

The 43-year-old star is alleged to have text her ex-husband Kieran Hayler's new fiancee, according to MailOnline.

Sussex Police said: "At 5.45pm on Friday (21 January) police responded to a report that a suspect had breached their restraining order.

"Officers arrested a woman in her 40s who remains in custody while enquiries are ongoing."

The former Page 3 model is banned from contacting Michelle Penticost under the terms of a five-year restraining order.

Price was hit with the restraining order in 2019, after she confronted Michelle at the school gate.

The TV star was subsequently banned from contacting Michelle "directly or indirectly".

And although she described the case as "exaggerated nonsense", Price pleaded guilty to using threatening and abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Last year, Price received a 16-week suspended jail sentence and was banned from driving for two years after she admitted to drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Price flipped her car on September 28 while she was driving to see a friend.

Following the collision, she told police officers: "I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all."

Price had her sentenced adjourned on the condition that she attended the Priory Centre and didn't commit any further offences.

District judge Amanda Kelly told her at the time: "You appear to think that you are above the law.

"You have one of the worst driving records I have seen. You have been banned from driving on five occasions.

"The public may be appalled to hear that I can’t send you to jail today. But the law says that when a person has complied with the terms of their release then you have a legitimate expectation not to be sent to prison today, even though you deserve to spend Christmas behind bars."