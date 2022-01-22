Kourtney Kardashian feels "furious" that her family's ongoing drama is overshadowing her wedding.

The 42-year-old star is set to marry Blink-182's Travis Barker - but Kourtney feels that her upcoming nuptials are being left in the shade.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Kourt is furious that this latest family drama is overshadowing the wedding planning.

"For her, the wedding is the biggest deal of her life and she just felt that for once it should be all about her.

"But typically, everyone else's drama is overshadowing it. All the planning was supposed to be covered as part of the Hulu show - but now it's back to the Kim [Kardashian West] storyline as it always is."

The brunette beauty and Travis, 46, got engaged in October but their wedding has been put on hold until Kylie Jenner gives birth.

The insider said: "The wedding plan was to wait until Kylie has the baby, so they were planning for a late spring date as that's a good time but having to leave enough room so as be sensitive so as not to put it too close to Kim's wedding anniversary date.

"It's a nightmare for Kourt - she just for once wants something to be about her. She's waited this long to get married and she wants it to be special."

Individual members of the Kardashian/Jenner family are currently focused on their own issues, rather than Kourtney's upcoming wedding.

And the TV star - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with Scott Disick - feels frustrated by the situation.

The source added: "Right now, no one in the family is even that interested in her wedding plans - as her sisters seem to be preoccupied.

"The focus is back on Kim and her Kanye drama, and Khloe's relationship worries and Kylie's baby."