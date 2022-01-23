Bella Hadid used to "cancel nights out" because she didn't think she could "control" her drinking.

The 25-year-old model has been largely sober for the last six months and admitted she's unlikely to consume alcohol again in the future because it makes her anxious and sends her into a spiral of "pain and stress".

She said: "I don't feel the need [to drink] because I know how it will affect me at three in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school," she says. "There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?...

"I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself."

And Bella admitted seeing the results of medical scans which showed the effects of alcohol on her brain made it "a lot harder to pick up the glass".

The brunette beauty is co-founder and partner in non-alcoholic drinks brand Kin Euphorics and their beverages have acted as a welcome replacement, helping to ease her "crippling anxiety".

She told America's InStyle magazine: "I drink this when I have crippling anxiety and I can't leave my house or when I'm not gonna drink alcohol but still want to loosen up and be able to speak to people and socialise.

And Bella has ditched sleeping pills because the drinks help to relieve stress-related insomnia.

She said: "It doesn't put you slap on your butt, asleep for 15 hours, but it does really calm your brain, your nervous system, and those late-night thoughts. I drink it before bed and I sleep like a baby.

"It's kind of that moment where I have my ritual, where I'm able to just kind of be with myself. I don't take sleeping pills anymore. When I was flying so much, that was kind of the only way I would be able to not be jet-lagged. But now I really have something holistic and it's doing something for my body every day."