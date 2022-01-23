Charlotte Church's children keep her "evenly balanced".

The 35-year-old singer was in her early twenties when she had daughter Ruby, 14, and 12-year-old son Dexter with her ex Gavin Henson, and in August 2020 she welcomed daughter Frida into the world with husband Jonathan Powell, and the star finds "such joy" in watching her children grow up.

She told HELLO Magazine: "The thing that keeps me evenly balanced are the kids.

"My bigger ones are becoming amazing adults, so that's wonderful to watch. I find such joy in watching them grow up."

The 'Crazy Chick' hitmaker - who shot to fame as a child herself when she sang Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Pie Jesu' down the phone live on 'This Morning' in 1997 and went on to release a string of soprano albums - also admitted she gets "loads of energy" when her children are well behaved.

She said: "They're so delightful - not always, but when they are, it gives me loads of energy."

Charlotte also paid tribute to her husband Jonathan for being her "rock".

She added: "My husband of five years and creative partner Jonny has always been my rock."

Last week, the star confessed she is "probably doing a better job" of parenting her third child because she knows more about herself.

When asked if it feels different being a mum again now she's older, Charlotte said: "It's massively different from being a parent in your early twenties.

"Everything is still chaotic, especially with a life and background like mine.

"My family has not been simple, so it was challenging. But I always loved it, motherhood suited me down to the ground and felt really natural.

"I loved being pregnant, breastfeeding and raising my babies.

"I think we're probably doing a better job this time around just because you know more about yourself."