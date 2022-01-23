Snoop Dogg plans to DJ at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding.

The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker has been friends with the 22-year-old photographer's dad, David Beckham, for years and not only is he on the guest list for Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's big day, his "gift" to them will be to provide the entertainment.

He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “David has been my boy for over 10 years now and I am tight with his family.

“Brooklyn's wedding is going to be a big affair and my gift to him and his wife-to-be is I will come down and do a set for them on their big day.

“Nothing is going to get the party started after the first dance like a set from Snoop… the dance floor is gonna be on fire.”

Brooklyn's brothers, Romeo, 19, and 16-year-old Cruz are expected to be his Best Men, and Snoop has offered to assist them with one of their duties - planning the groom's bachelor party.

He said: Now I am not down for getting him in trouble before he is married, but if Brooklyn wants a bachelor party, nobody knows Vegas like Snoop.

“I will speak with David to see if we can do one big night – and like always, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.”

The couple are set to tie the knot on 9 April at the Florida estate owned by Nicola's family.

It was recently revealed the 27-year-old bride-to-be will wear two "fairytale" dresses by Valentino for the wedding, and may also wear one of her new mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham's creations for their evening celebrations.

A source said: "Nicola flew to Rome with her stylish for wedding dress fittings, and has plumped for two fairytale Valentino numbers.

"Victoria Beckham designed Nicola's engagement dress, and is fully supportive of the move. A VB number is likely to pop up in the evening do."

The nuptials are expected set to feature in Vogue magazine, and the couple - who started dating in October 2019 and got engaged in July 2020 - "want the entire day to be perfect".

The source added: "Understandably Nicola and Brooklyn want the entire day to be perfect and their attention to detail is quite astonishing.

"Money is obviously no object, but nonetheless they want the day to be a celebration of love, not wealth.

"Vogue's entertainment director Sergio Kletnoy has heavily wooed the pair and it looks like they will get the exclusive rights to the wedding. Vogue covered Idris Elba's wedding and it was beautifully shot, It'll be something very tasteful."

David is expected to serve as Master of Ceremonies, while security and privacy will be paramount.

As well as two private security firms - one for each family - keeping unwanted intruders away, guests will also be asked to not take their own photographs, with a social media ban in place.