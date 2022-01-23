Susan Sarandon will remember Meat Loaf as a "big man" with a "big heart".

The 75-year-old actress starred alongside the 'Bat Out of Hell' hitmaker in the 1975 film adaptation of 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show', and she's paid a glowing tribute to him after he passed away on Thursday (20.01.22), at the age of 74.

Recalling her time with the singer, Susan told People: "Big man, big voice, big heart. In my experience, always a gentleman. Condolences to his family."

The duo starred in the movie adaptation alongside Tim Curry, Barry Bostwick, Richard O'Brien, Patricia Quinn, and Peter Hinwood.

And Michael Green, Meat Loaf's agent, mentioned the production when he announced his passing and recalled his career achievements.

He said in a statement at the time: "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends.

"His amazing career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including 'Fight Club', 'Focus', 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' and 'Wayne's World'. 'Bat Out of Hell' remains one of the top ten selling albums of all time."

Michael also thanked the singer's fans for their "love and support", and urged them to never "ever stop rocking".

His statement continued: "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

"We thank you for understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls ... don't ever stop rocking!"