Sydney Sweeney thinks her "great performance" in 'Euphoria' has been overshadowed by talk of her nudity scenes.

The 24-year-old actress plays the part of Cassie Howard in the drama series, but Sydney feels she's not got the credit she deserves for her performance.

Sydney - who has also appeared in 'The White Lotus' and 'The Handmaid's Tale' - said: "With 'The White Lotus', I felt like people were finally recognising the hard work I’ve been doing.

"This is something that has bothered me for a while. I’m very proud of my work in 'Euphoria'. I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked.

"I do 'The White Lotus' and all of a sudden critics are paying attention. People are loving me. They’re going, ‘Oh my God, what’s she doing next?’ I was like, ‘Did you not see that in 'Euphoria'? Did you not see that in 'The Handmaid’s Tale?'"

Sydney feels there's still a "stigma against actresses who get naked on screen".

She told The Independent: "When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different."

Sydney loved her time on 'Euphoria', but she's also endured terrible experiences on some of her past projects.

She shared: "I’ve had experiences where I want to go home and scrub myself completely raw because I feel disgusting."

The actress recalled one particular situation when she was made to feel "self-conscious" by the people she was working with.

She said: "I didn’t feel comfortable with my cast mate or the crew, and I just didn’t feel like my character would be doing it. That made me even more self-conscious. I didn’t feel like I was able to speak up."

