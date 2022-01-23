The Grenadier Guards reportedly want the Duchess of Cambridge to replace Prince Andrew as their colonel.

The 61-year-old prince's military titles and royal patronages were returned to the Queen earlier this month, and senior officials in the regiment want the Duchess to be his replacement.

A source told the Sunday Times newspaper: "From straw polling through the ranks, they would all love it to be Kate. We all admire the way she has fitted in and behaved, she never seems to put a foot wrong.

"Everything she has taken on she really commits to, and we want someone who will really engage with us."

The Duchess would become only the second appointed female colonel in the regiment's 366-year history if she was given the role.

Meanwhile, a royal insider recently claimed that the Duchess has developed new ambitions since becoming a mum.

The 40-year-old royal - who has Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, with Prince William - has seen her life and her outlook transformed by the challenge of motherhood.

The insider explained: "All Catherine ever wanted was a house in the countryside, loads of kids, dogs and an AGA. She wasn’t interested in having a big job or becoming famous.

"Family life is incredibly important to her, and motherhood has been the making of her.

"Now that she feels she’s achieved that, there’s time to turn to her public role and what she wants to achieve there."

The Duchess spent Christmas with her husband and their children at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The royal duo - who tied the knot in 2011 - decided to remain at home over the festive period after Queen Elizabeth opted to stay at Windsor Castle amid rising COVID-19 rates in the UK.

They said in a tweet on Christmas Day: "This Christmas will be different to what so many of us had planned. From those who are alone or having to isolate away from loved ones, to the incredible people supporting our NHS and caring for those most in need – we are thinking of you. W & C (sic)"