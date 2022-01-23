Gregory Porter prefers to fall asleep "accidentally".

The 50-year-old singer has revealed he sometimes upsets fellow hotel guests when he's on the road, because he'll often fall asleep with the TV on.

Gregory - who lives in California with his wife Victoria - explained to the Observer newspaper: "I prefer to fall asleep accidentally.

"I’ll often be watching the BBC in a hotel room and will get a bang on the wall at 3am: ‘Turn the damn TV off.’

"When I’m home, there’s a lot of me falling asleep in front of the TV, or on my office floor listening to records. I get in trouble with my wife. She says: ‘Why do you sleep like a bumpsh’ – which means a homeless person in Russian – ‘in your own house?’"

Meanwhile, Gregory recently admitted that his life was transformed by the advice of his dying mother.

The singer was urged to be more "risky" by his mother Ruth, two days before she died of cancer.

He recalled: "I was trying to assure my mother when she was sick that I would be as normal and regular as possible.

"I told her I’d always wear brown shoes to work, and not to worry, but she was like, ‘No! Wait a minute – don’t forget about those flowery slippers that you have!'"

Gregory was just 21 at the time, and the advice of his mother ultimately encouraged him to pursue his music ambitions.

He shared: "She said to me: ‘Your singing voice is the best thing you have, so don’t forget it.’ I was trying to assure her that she did a good job, that she raised a stand-up, regular guy and she was like, 'No! Be risky!’ And so I took that."