Harry Styles 'wants to buy a property in Cornwall'

Harry Styles is looking to buy a property in Cornwall.

The 27-year-old pop star - who shot to fame as part of One Direction - has been looking at expanding his property portfolio and is keen to buy a place in the picturesque English county.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Harry loves Cornwall and thinks it’s beautiful.

"He likes how rugged the landscape is and enjoys connecting with nature. He is keen to get a bolthole there and would love to buy a home near the water.

"He’s prepared to spend up to £10 million on the right property."

Harry already owns three homes in North London, but recently spent several days at a boutique hotel on the Cornish coast.

Meanwhile, Harry - who became an international star during his teenage years - previously admitted that his outlook on life has changed over the last decade.

He said: "I was 16 [when One Direction started], I just kind of finished school and didn’t really know what it was that was happening.

"Everything was really new and exciting and I didn’t know how long everything was gonna last. It kind of became like, ‘Woah, how long can we keep this going?’ because I really didn’t expect any of this to happen.

"There was a time when I was younger, and I was in the band, when I would have been afraid for everything to have stopped. I didn’t necessarily know who I was if I wasn’t in the band. Now, the idea of people going, ‘We don’t like your music any more, go away’ doesn’t scare me.

"I think there was a time when it did. It gives me the freedom to kind of go, ‘Great!’ I’m not working from a place of fear. I’m working from a place of wanting to work stuff out, and try different things."

