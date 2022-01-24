Fashion legend Thierry Mugler has died at the age of 74.

The French designer - whose full name was Manfred Thierry Mugler - passed away on Sunday (23.01.22) from "natural causes", his agent confirmed.

A statement on Mugler's Instagram page read: "We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022.

"May his soul rest in peace."

Mugler dressed A-listers, including David Bowie, George Michael, Sharon Stone, Cardi B, and Lady Gaga, and designed Kim Kardashian West's viral wet-look gown for the 2019 Met Gala.

He launched his eponymous fashion house in the 1970s but largely retired from fashion in the early 2000s, designing reality star and close friend Kim's gown under the House of Mugler moniker.

He also designed the costumes for Beyonce's 2009 'I Am... World Tour'.

Mugler was hugely influential in the 1980s and 1990s.

The gown he designed for Demi Moore for her film 'Indecent Proposal' in 1993 was known as "the most famous dress of the 1990s".

Mugler relaunched in 2010 and the current creative director is Casey Cadwallader.

As well as being known for his haute couture designs - with his signatures being broad shoulders, cinched-in waists and sharp tailoring - Mugler is a name associated with the fragrance world.

Mugler launched his debut scent, Angel, in 1992, then followed Alien in 2005.

Both fragrances are said to bring in $280 million in sales annually.

Tributes have poured in for Mugler.

Beyonce wrote on her website alongside a photograph of the designer: "Rest in peace."

Music legend Diana Ross - who wore his designs - wrote: "I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives."

Supermodel Bella Hadid reacted: "Nonononono. (sic)"

Pop star Dua Lipa - who wore a skin-tight custom Mugler jumpsuit for her Studio2054 live-stream concert in 2020 - took to her Instagram Stories to share a black and white snap of Mugler and captioned the post with heartbroken emojis.

Model Irina Shayk posted: "Gone too soon ___ God of fashion .. a rarely REAL, kindness, sweetest .. u ll be always missed by your Russian… ____ @manfredthierrymugler _. (sic)"

Fellow designer Christian Siriano wrote: "Another Icon lost today. Rest well in ultimate beauty #thierrymugler. You opened many many doors. Fashion is having a hard month."