JoJo Siwa has marked the one-year anniversary of her coming out as gay to the world.

The 18-year-old YouTuber - who made history as part of the first all-female pairing on 'Dancing With the Stars' with professional partner Jenna Johnson last year - gushed that she has felt "more love than ever" over the past 12 months.

The social media star insisted she had "no fear" when it came to sharing who she truly is and hopes she inspires young people to live authentically themselves.

She wrote on Instagram: “In the last 365 days I’ve felt more love than ever. A year ago today I posted this picture and shared with the world that I was gay.

"I get asked a lot ‘was coming out scary for you’… and the answer is yes of course, anything that’s different about you is scary, however… it’s what makes me… me.

“So I had no fear with sharing it with the world. I also get asked a lot ‘your demographic is so young are you worried about telling kids your gay.'

“Truthfully I feel like I was put on this earth to be a role model for kids, and letting all the kids of the world know that loving everyone for who they are no matter what is something that I will always believe in and always share."

JoJo concluded: “Please never forget that no matter who you are, what you look like, who you LOVE that you are absolutely perfect. thank you for showing me the most love throughout this year and throughout my entire life. I love you all."

The 'Dance Moms' star recently admitted she is proud to be a gay icon like her pop idols.

She said: "It’s wild to me, I think because I look at people who are called gay icons—you, Lady Gaga, Freddie Mercury, my favourite people—and to be in that category at 18 is just insane. And just because of who I am, it feels amazing."