Guy Ritchie's London pub has caught fire for the second time in a year.

Firefighters were called to Lore of the Land at around 11.20am on Sunday (23.01.22) after a balcony was engulfed in flames, and fortunately they were able to put out the blaze within 40 minutes and prevented it from spreading to the rest of the property in Fitzrovia.

It is believed the fire may have been caused by a malfunctioning electrical device.

An onlooker told the Daily Star newspaper: “I heard some pops and thought it was fireworks going on outside, but when I went out to have a look I saw the balcony on fire.

"My immediate thought was, ‘Oh god it's happening again’, although after a short while it became clear that this fire wasn't as bad as the last one.”

In June last year, the entire roof of the pub and much of the interior was destroyed when a huge fire broke out.

The blaze, which was thought to have started in the kitchen, was tackled by 70 firefighters in 10 fire engines.

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said nobody was injured in the fire, and said it was quickly brought under control.

Six months before the first fire, the 'Gentlemen' filmmaker's £10 million London home was targeted by burglars, but they fled empty handed after police arrived at the scene, reportedly after the would-be robbers were spotted by someone within the house.

It is not known if Guy or his wife Jacqui Ainsley were at the house when the incident took place as they divide their time between the city pad and their estate in Wiltshire.

A source said at the time: "They were seen by an occupant of the house. Very shortly afterwards the police turned up and the suspects legged it up the street and got away.”

Local residents were left worried by the break-in.

One neighbour said: "This is shocking and always a worry when you hear of an incident like that.

“We all hire private security companies to protect us. I pay £3,700 a month personally.

“That’s for private security to do walks at night and keep an eye out. They monitor the area. We believe organised criminals operate in the area and target these homes.

“It’s a very nice area. We know we’re going to be a target. I hope the police can find the people responsible. We need to feel safe.”