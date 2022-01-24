Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian have paid tribute to Thierry Mugler following his death.

The legendary designer passed away from natural causes at the age of 73 on Sunday (23.01.22) and the former 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' stars are among the famous faces to be mourning the loss to the fashion world.

Kourtney, 42, posted an image of herself along with members of her famous family all wearing dresses designed by Thierry on her Instagram Story and wrote: "All in Mugler [broken heart emojis]"

Kourtney was quickly followed in paying tribute to the late fashion icon by her 37-year-old sister Khloe, who shared a video showing a tray of lit candles as the news broke.

Pop icon Diana Ross was also quick to pay tribute to Thierry as she posted a photograph of herself with the late designer, which she described as "wonderful."

She wrote on Twitter: "I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives."

Her daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, shared a video of them on the runway together in one of the designer's shows in 1991 and explained what a significant moment it had been for her.

She wrote: "I desperately wanted to be a model. But, Super Model-dom was way out of my reach until my mother got a phone call from the incredible @manfredthierrymugler. My mother agreed to walk in the show as long as they allowed me to model in the show as well.

"My 18th birthday present: I GOT TO WALK IN THE BUTTERFLY SHOW. And then Thierry invited me back the next year without my mom and I walked again."

The 'Black-ish' star went on to pay tribute to the "defining force" in fashion.

She continued: "Thierry Mugler was a defining force in fashion. Even his archive collection today seems futuristic. He was a true dreamer….he designed for a future where women were in charge and on top. His clothes were sculptural, sexy and fierce. I remember him as joyous and beautiful.

"He loved my mother. And allowed me to take part in his incredible world. What an honor it is to have a small piece history with a true fashion icon. Rest In Peace, Manfred Thierry Mugler."

'And Just Like That...' actress Kristin Davis thinks the designer's death was a "horrible loss".

She shared a quote from him which read: “I made clothes because I was looking for something that didn’t exist. I had to try to create my own world.”

She then added on her Instagram Story: “Another horrible loss. Visionary Thierry Mugler, fly high”.

Beyonce wrote on her website alongside a photograph of the designer: "Rest in peace."

Supermodel Bella Hadid reacted: "Nonononono. (sic)"

Pop star Dua Lipa - who wore a skin-tight custom Mugler jumpsuit for her Studio2054 live-stream concert in 2020 - took to her Instagram Stories to share a black and white snap of Mugler and captioned the post with heartbroken emojis.

Thierry had designed launched his eponymous fashion house in the 1970s but largely retired from fashion in the early 2000s, designing reality star and close friend Kim Kardashian's gown under the House of Mugler moniker.

An Instagram post on his official page announcing his death read: "It is with deep sadness that the House of Mugler announces the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler. A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day."