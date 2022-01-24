Simon Cowell's son inspired him to buy an electric car.

The 62-year-old music mogul has a collection of luxury motors, which has included a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, a Jaguar Eagle Speedster, a Bugatti Veyron, and a Rolls Royce and he revealed he's now splashed out on a Tesla because of seven-year-old Eric - who he has with fiancee Lauren Silverman - and his "obsession" with climate change and the environment.

Speaking at the 'Britain's Got Talent' auditions, the Daily Mirror newspaper reports Simon said: "My son is obsessed with climate change, he’s taught me a lot recently.

“He goes down on the beaches and cleans them up.

“I think it’s something we should all take seriously now. I’ve just bought a Tesla.”

However, fellow judge David Walliams noted Simon's green credentials aren't too impressive because he flies by private jet.

The 'X Factor' boss sniped back: “You just use Elton’s, don’t you?”

Simon got engaged to Eric's mother, Lauren, on Christmas Eve (24.12.21) during their family vacation to Barbados.

A source said at the time: “Simon and Lauren are ridiculously, nauseatingly in love - incredibly, lockdown brought them closer than ever.

“Lauren was absolutely stunned and never in a million years expected Simon to pop the question. She burst into tears - happy tears - and obviously said ‘yes’ straight away.

“It was important to Simon that the kids were there too, as he adores them both and the family they’ve become.

“Lauren has been Simon’s rock over these past few years - supporting him when he broke his back, and through thick and thin generally. They make a wonderful couple.

“Whilst Simon never thought he was the marrying type, he’s realised he’s met the woman of his dreams - and couldn’t be happier. In the words of Beyoncé, it was time to put a ring on it.”